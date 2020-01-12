Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr alerts:

NYSE BGY opened at $5.75 on Friday. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.