BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BBF opened at $13.79 on Friday. BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

