BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock New York Insured Municipal’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years.

BSE opened at $13.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. BlackRock New York Insured Municipal has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

In other news, insider (Tim) Carstens Timothy 2,913,027 shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th.

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

