BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE BYM opened at $14.44 on Friday. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

