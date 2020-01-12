BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

CII opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

