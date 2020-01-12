Nuveen Global High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of JGH opened at $16.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $16.69.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Dividend History for Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)

