Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE JHB opened at $9.99 on Friday. Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

