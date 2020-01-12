Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE JHB opened at $9.99 on Friday. Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund Company Profile

Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Dividend History for Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05
BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09
Nuveen Global High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10
Nuveen Global High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10
Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report