Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

JQC opened at $7.64 on Friday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $8.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.