Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,650

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BRBY. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,970 ($25.91) to GBX 2,010 ($26.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,925 ($25.32) target price on Burberry Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,033.21 ($26.75).

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 2,217 ($29.16) on Friday. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,142.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,095.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99.

In other news, insider Debra L. Lee purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

