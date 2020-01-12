Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 76 ($1.00) target price on the stock.

BREE has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.12) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Davy Research raised shares of Breedon Group to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 78 ($1.03) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 76 ($1.00) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 83.75 ($1.10).

Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12. Breedon Group has a one year low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 84 ($1.10). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.75.

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

