BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BT.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.35) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC decreased their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 233.25 ($3.07).

Shares of BT.A opened at GBX 192.20 ($2.53) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion and a PE ratio of 7.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 194.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 188.41. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52-week low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 242 ($3.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Simon Lowth bought 106,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

