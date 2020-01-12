Central Asia Metals’ (CAML) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CAML. VSA Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Central Asia Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 303.33 ($3.99).

Shares of LON:CAML opened at GBX 222 ($2.92) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $390.69 million and a P/E ratio of 8.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 216.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 207.07. Central Asia Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 176 ($2.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 274 ($3.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

