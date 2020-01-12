Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) PT Raised to GBX 370

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 370 ($4.87) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CRST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, November 18th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 379 ($4.99) to GBX 412 ($5.42) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 385 ($5.06) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 396.82 ($5.22).

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 423.80 ($5.57) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 412.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 380.18. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 469 ($6.17).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

