Card Factory (LON:CARD) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 150 ($1.97).

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 157 ($2.07).

Get Card Factory alerts:

LON:CARD opened at GBX 93.60 ($1.23) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 153.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 163.59. The company has a market capitalization of $319.69 million and a PE ratio of 6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02. Card Factory has a 52-week low of GBX 92.65 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 210 ($2.76).

In other news, insider Karen Hubbard purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,900 ($14,338.33).

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.