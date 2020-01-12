Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CLIN has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($16.84) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Clinigen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,295 ($17.03).

CLIN opened at GBX 905 ($11.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 892.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 906.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 226.25. Clinigen Group has a 12 month low of GBX 718.50 ($9.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,069 ($14.06).

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

