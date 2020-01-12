Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNE. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cairn Energy to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 246 ($3.24) in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 221.09 ($2.91).

Shares of LON:CNE opened at GBX 199.80 ($2.63) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 192.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 179.78. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 141.93 ($1.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40.

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

Analyst Recommendations for Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)

