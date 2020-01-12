Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Price Target Raised to GBX 590

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 590 ($7.76) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 454 ($5.97) price target (up previously from GBX 422 ($5.55)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.39) price target (up previously from GBX 375 ($4.93)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 441.83 ($5.81).

Shares of LON:CSP opened at GBX 470 ($6.18) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 440.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 347.95. Countryside Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 275.60 ($3.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 477.80 ($6.29). The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 40.80 ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Countryside Properties will post 3259.0000551 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Countryside Properties’s previous dividend of $6.00. Countryside Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

In other news, insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 52,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16), for a total transaction of £243,528.48 ($320,347.91).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

