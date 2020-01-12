Cineworld Group’s (CINE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CINE. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an underweight rating and a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 325 ($4.28) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.85) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cineworld Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 305 ($4.01).

Cineworld Group stock opened at GBX 198.85 ($2.62) on Wednesday. Cineworld Group has a 1-year low of GBX 188.40 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 213.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Cineworld Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.85%.

In other news, insider Alicja Kornasiewicz purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £97,610 ($128,400.42). Also, insider Helen A. Weir purchased 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,450.83 ($12,432.03).

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

