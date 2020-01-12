Barclays Raises Computacenter (LON:CCC) Price Target to GBX 1,550

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Computacenter to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,485 ($19.53) to GBX 1,625 ($21.38) in a research report on Thursday.

CCC opened at GBX 1,694 ($22.28) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,651.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,417.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40. Computacenter has a 12 month low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,867 ($24.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.59.

In other Computacenter news, insider Raymond Gray sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.24), for a total transaction of £28,036.40 ($36,880.29).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

