Columbus Energy Resources’ (CERP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at VSA Capital

VSA Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of Columbus Energy Resources stock opened at GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.50. The company has a market cap of $24.60 million and a P/E ratio of -9.67. Columbus Energy Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.10 ($0.07).
Columbus Energy Resources Company Profile
