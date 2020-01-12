Columbus Energy Resources’ (CERP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at VSA Capital

VSA Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Columbus Energy Resources stock opened at GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.50. The company has a market cap of $24.60 million and a P/E ratio of -9.67. Columbus Energy Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.10 ($0.07).

Columbus Energy Resources Company Profile

Columbus Energy Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Tobago, Spain, Cyprus, St Lucia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Goudron Oilfield located in south-eastern Trinidad. The company was formerly known as LGO Energy plc and changed its name to Columbus Energy Resources plc in June 2017.

