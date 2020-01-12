CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

CVS Group (LON:CVSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on CVS Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on CVS Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

LON CVSG opened at GBX 1,142 ($15.02) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $806.88 million and a PE ratio of 98.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.20. CVS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 362.40 ($4.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,198 ($15.76). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,100.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 949.96.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

