Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ryanair earned a news sentiment score of 1.28 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $96.18 on Friday. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.73.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.51. Ryanair had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

