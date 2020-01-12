Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CXO. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Concho Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.15.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

NYSE:CXO opened at $89.08 on Thursday. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $126.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.60.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,953,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,265,155,000 after purchasing an additional 290,603 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 49.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,730,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,138,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,655,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,940,000 after purchasing an additional 189,393 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 78,872.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $397,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 850,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.