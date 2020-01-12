Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Upgraded by SunTrust Banks to “Buy”

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $75.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cubic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cubic from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of CUB stock opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. Cubic has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average is $67.67. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.08). Cubic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $471.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Cubic’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cubic will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,128.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.96 per share, with a total value of $99,833.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,223.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $246,789. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 240.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

