Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

COG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Williams Capital set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.74.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of COG opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.49. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 29.5% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 89,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 34.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,738,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $154,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,102 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $1,275,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 115.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $31,542,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.