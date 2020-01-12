Wells Fargo & Co Raises Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $33.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Baker Hughes from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $135,912.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $132,661.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at $762,104.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $148,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.