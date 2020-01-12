Imperial Capital Lowers Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $45.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Imperial Capital from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.56% from the company’s previous close. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

CNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price objective on Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

Cinemark stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $821.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.69 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 16.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after purchasing an additional 114,248 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 10.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 13.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

