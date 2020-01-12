Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CPS. Buckingham Research cut Cooper-Standard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cooper-Standard from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper-Standard currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

CPS opened at $29.41 on Thursday. Cooper-Standard has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $507.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.05.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.13). Cooper-Standard had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $729.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cooper-Standard will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.