Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2019 earnings at $13.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $22.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMG. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $980.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $710.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $819.87.

CMG stock opened at $857.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $827.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $799.89. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $499.76 and a fifty-two week high of $877.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 94.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total value of $557,234.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,728,176.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,996 in the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

