Celestica (NYSE:CLS) PT Raised to $8.00 at TD Securities

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Celestica from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Celestica has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.47.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of CLS opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.84. Celestica has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,892,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 123,626 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Celestica by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,587,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,673,000 after acquiring an additional 19,951 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Celestica by 1,631.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,165,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,516 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,156,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 66,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,537,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.