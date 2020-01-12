Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at B. Riley

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie set a $10.00 target price on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.44.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.05. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $12.26.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $555.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.88 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 38.99%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.27%.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci bought 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $103,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,265.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 235.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,848 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

