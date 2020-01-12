CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CF Industries from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.55.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $32,793,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 603.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 896,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,131,000 after acquiring an additional 769,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 960.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 306,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 277,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

