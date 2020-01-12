Morgan Stanley Raises Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $93.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Longbow Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.09.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

NYSE CHH opened at $99.15 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $105.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.75.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.43% and a negative return on equity of 174.81%. The business had revenue of $310.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 15,056 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $1,386,055.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,349 shares of company stock worth $3,186,161. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Integre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.