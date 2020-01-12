Citigroup (NYSE:C) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $84.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Vining Sparks upgraded Citigroup to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.24.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $55.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $174.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.39.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.