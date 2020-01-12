British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) PT Raised to $50.00

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Argus from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

BTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

BTI stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $96.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

