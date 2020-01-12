SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DWFI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Shares of SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DWFI) rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.61 and last traded at $23.61, approximately 300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47.

