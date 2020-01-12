Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCN) Trading 0.3% Higher

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCN) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.57 and last traded at $26.55, approximately 430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 9,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91.

