VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSF) dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.13 and last traded at $39.24, approximately 1,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 6,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.28.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56.

