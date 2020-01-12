WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRE) Trading Up 0.2%

Jan 12th, 2020

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRE)’s share price was up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.39 and last traded at $26.30, approximately 32,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 18,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30.

