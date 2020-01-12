WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCB) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.23 and last traded at $74.23, approximately 5 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.05.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.