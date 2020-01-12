First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI) Trading Up 0%

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI)’s share price was up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.45, approximately 632 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chipotle Mexican Grill Upgraded at Oppenheimer
Chipotle Mexican Grill Upgraded at Oppenheimer
Celestica PT Raised to $8.00 at TD Securities
Celestica PT Raised to $8.00 at TD Securities
Cleveland-Cliffs Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at B. Riley
Cleveland-Cliffs Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at B. Riley
CF Industries Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
CF Industries Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Morgan Stanley Raises Choice Hotels International Price Target to $93.00
Morgan Stanley Raises Choice Hotels International Price Target to $93.00
Citigroup Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
Citigroup Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report