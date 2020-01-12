VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) Shares Down 0.4%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.42 and last traded at $48.47, approximately 17,149 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 56,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.64.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.54.

