VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) Shares Down 0.4%

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.42 and last traded at $48.47, approximately 17,149 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 56,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.64.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.54.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chipotle Mexican Grill Upgraded at Oppenheimer
Chipotle Mexican Grill Upgraded at Oppenheimer
Celestica PT Raised to $8.00 at TD Securities
Celestica PT Raised to $8.00 at TD Securities
Cleveland-Cliffs Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at B. Riley
Cleveland-Cliffs Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at B. Riley
CF Industries Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
CF Industries Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Morgan Stanley Raises Choice Hotels International Price Target to $93.00
Morgan Stanley Raises Choice Hotels International Price Target to $93.00
Citigroup Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
Citigroup Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report