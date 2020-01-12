Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIT) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIT) dropped 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.91 and last traded at $21.91, approximately 400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29.

