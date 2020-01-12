VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID) Trading Down 0.1%

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.80 and last traded at $33.89, approximately 3,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 8,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average is $32.25.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chipotle Mexican Grill Upgraded at Oppenheimer
Chipotle Mexican Grill Upgraded at Oppenheimer
Celestica PT Raised to $8.00 at TD Securities
Celestica PT Raised to $8.00 at TD Securities
Cleveland-Cliffs Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at B. Riley
Cleveland-Cliffs Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at B. Riley
CF Industries Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
CF Industries Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Morgan Stanley Raises Choice Hotels International Price Target to $93.00
Morgan Stanley Raises Choice Hotels International Price Target to $93.00
Citigroup Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
Citigroup Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report