iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC) Trading Up 0.6%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC) were up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.60 and last traded at $51.46, approximately 3,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 6,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $48.88.

