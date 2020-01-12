Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the December 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:SUMR opened at $0.37 on Friday. Summer Infant has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $41.52 million during the quarter.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chipotle Mexican Grill Upgraded at Oppenheimer
Chipotle Mexican Grill Upgraded at Oppenheimer
Celestica PT Raised to $8.00 at TD Securities
Celestica PT Raised to $8.00 at TD Securities
Cleveland-Cliffs Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at B. Riley
Cleveland-Cliffs Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at B. Riley
CF Industries Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
CF Industries Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Morgan Stanley Raises Choice Hotels International Price Target to $93.00
Morgan Stanley Raises Choice Hotels International Price Target to $93.00
Citigroup Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
Citigroup Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report