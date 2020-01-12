Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) Short Interest Update

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the December 15th total of 212,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Servicesource International by 64,142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 53,238 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Servicesource International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Servicesource International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Servicesource International by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Servicesource International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Servicesource International stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Servicesource International has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Servicesource International will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SREV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Servicesource International in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Servicesource International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

