Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Short Interest Update

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the December 15th total of 145,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 72.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 228,480 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $3,669,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 10.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

