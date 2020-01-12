STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the December 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $2.14 on Friday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSKN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 35.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 69,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSKN. Zacks Investment Research lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. STRATA Skin Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

