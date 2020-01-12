STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the December 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $2.14 on Friday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSKN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 35.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 69,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSKN. Zacks Investment Research lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. STRATA Skin Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chipotle Mexican Grill Upgraded at Oppenheimer
Chipotle Mexican Grill Upgraded at Oppenheimer
Celestica PT Raised to $8.00 at TD Securities
Celestica PT Raised to $8.00 at TD Securities
Cleveland-Cliffs Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at B. Riley
Cleveland-Cliffs Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at B. Riley
CF Industries Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
CF Industries Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Morgan Stanley Raises Choice Hotels International Price Target to $93.00
Morgan Stanley Raises Choice Hotels International Price Target to $93.00
Citigroup Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
Citigroup Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report