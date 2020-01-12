SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Up 47.5% in December

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SigmaTron International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

Shares of SGMA opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $74.86 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SigmaTron International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of SigmaTron International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.